Barbara M. DeRosier

August 29, 1938 – December 21, 2021
RACINE - Barbara Marie DeRosier, age 83, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, December 21, 2021. She was born in Eau Claire, WI, August 29, 1938, daughter of the late Ralph and Elizabeth (nee Bachmeyer) Greene.
On June 1, 1963, she was united in marriage to Lawrence J. DeRosier, Sr. They were married for 35 years before he passed away on July 8, 1998. Barb had 2 children, Theresa and Lawrence Jr. Barb worked as an OB Technician in Labor and Delivery at St. Luke's Hospital for 20 years and was then employed by Racine Unified School District as a custodian for 22 years retiring in 2001. It was no secret that Barb LOVED her Chicago Cubs, much to the dislike of most family members. Over the years, all family functions were worked around the Green Bay Packer schedule. It was just how it was. Her favorite Packer was Brett Farve. She even wore his ugly purple jersey on occasion. Barb's Yorkshire Terriers, Tiger and Sasha were her prized possessions and will even be buried with her. In her earlier years she was an avid bowler. Barb was the first car in the Roma Lodge parking lot, in the same spot backed in, every Thursday at 4:00 p.m. with bingo starting at 6:30 p.m. She had to have the same table each week and saved spots for all of her Bingo Buddies. Wednesday morning breakfast with two scrambled eggs, crisp (burnt to the rest of us) bacon, crisp hash browns, wheat toast and a hot cup of coffee with family and friends was another one of her things. Spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren was another great joy in her life.
Surviving are her son, Lawrence (Frances) DeRosier Jr.; grandchildren: Courtney Scharpf, Adam (Lacey) Nelson, Joshua (Melissa) Scharpf, Saira Scharpf (Dominic), Melanie (Angel) Aucapina, Evan (Kirsten) Scharpf, Danelle Donoho, Nikki DeRosier, Myles DeRosier, Kyle DeRosier, and Hannah DeRosier; 15 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Theresa Donoho; granddaughter, Krista Scharpf; great-granddaughter McKenzie Aucapina; siblings: Donald Greene, Ralph Greene, and Beverly Smith.
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the funeral 10:00-11:30 a.m. A luncheon will follow at Roma Lodge. Visitors to the funeral are encouraged to wear Cubs or Packers gear in honor of Barb. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for a charity to be determined later have been suggested.
The family wishes to extend a thank you to Dr. Gullberg, the Compassus Hospice Team, Diane Thomas RN and Lucy Quesada for their loving and compassionate care and a special thank you to Barb's granddaughter Courtney for her devotion that allowed Barb to stay in her own home this past year.
