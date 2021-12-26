Barbara M. DeRosier

On June 1, 1963, she was united in marriage to Lawrence J. DeRosier, Sr. They were married for 35 years before he passed away on July 8, 1998. Barb had 2 children, Theresa and Lawrence Jr. Barb worked as an OB Technician in Labor and Delivery at St. Luke's Hospital for 20 years and was then employed by Racine Unified School District as a custodian for 22 years retiring in 2001. It was no secret that Barb LOVED her Chicago Cubs, much to the dislike of most family members. Over the years, all family functions were worked around the Green Bay Packer schedule. It was just how it was. Her favorite Packer was Brett Farve. She even wore his ugly purple jersey on occasion. Barb's Yorkshire Terriers, Tiger and Sasha were her prized possessions and will even be buried with her. In her earlier years she was an avid bowler. Barb was the first car in the Roma Lodge parking lot, in the same spot backed in, every Thursday at 4:00 p.m. with bingo starting at 6:30 p.m. She had to have the same table each week and saved spots for all of her Bingo Buddies. Wednesday morning breakfast with two scrambled eggs, crisp (burnt to the rest of us) bacon, crisp hash browns, wheat toast and a hot cup of coffee with family and friends was another one of her things. Spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren was another great joy in her life.