Barbara M. Andersen (Nee: Fehlberg)

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Avenue, with Rev. Michael Petersen officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family prior to the Mass from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. The Mass will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Barbara’s page, select service and select livestream. Private interment will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover. Memorials to St. Rita’s Catholic Church or the American Cancer Society have been suggested.