Barbara L. Beere, age 70, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, after a brave battle with a brain cancer. Barb was born in Racine, WI, the daughter of Eugene and Audrey Barnhart. She spent her early life on the family farm in Waterford, WI. In 1971, she married Paul Beere and they settled on the couple’s Rochester farm where they raised crops, Angus cattle, Suffolk sheep, hogs, and three children.

Barbara was an active community member where she was instrumental in the founding of the Rochester Community Garden, a Racine County 4-H leader, a Burlington Memorial Hospital Auxiliary member and an enthusiastic volunteer for Catholic Central High School and St. Mary’s Grade school where her children attended.

Barbara was a Master Gardener who loved sharing her knowledge with friends, grandchildren and members of the community. She enjoyed summertime at her cabin in Eagle River where she fished, kayaked and adored camp fires overlooking the lake. Barbara was excited to be a new resident of Florida, she and Paul would enjoy their retirement on the Gulf of Mexico where they could trade snowflakes for seashells. She was exceedingly proud of her family and delighted in company of her five grandchildren. Barb was well known for her lilac bouquets, delicious dinner rolls and gracious hospitality. She will be sadly missed by all.

Survived by her loving husband, Paul; three children: Rebecca (Chad) Henderson; Ben (Shelley) Beere and Emily (Thomas) Cetta; grandchildren: Jack, Sam, Clara, Max and Leo. Further survived by sisters: Susie (Tom) Stolt and Judy (Tom) Schemm. Also survived by her father- in-law, Richard “Dick” Beere; nieces; nephews and many beloved friends.

Preceded in death by her parents: Eugene and Audrey Barnhart; mother-in-law, Gladys Beere; sister and brothers: Bonnie, Eugene and Thomas Barnhart.

Memorial gathering at St. Thomas Church, 305 South First Street, Waterford, WI 53185 on THURSDAY, MAY 5, 2022, from 10-11:00 a.m., with Memorial Mass beginning at 11:00 a.m. Private burial at the Rochester Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Catholic Central High School in Burlington.

Mealy Funeral Home

Waterford, Wisconsin

262-534-2233