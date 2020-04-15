Barbara Jean Ludwig (Nee: Alaxson)

Barbara Jean (nee. Alaxson) Ludwig, age 78, of Burlington, passed away peacefully due to complications of the COVID-19 Pandemic on April 10, 2020. Barbara was born August 26, 1941 to Donald and Ruth (nee. Krueger) Alaxson. She grew up and was educated in the Waterford area. She continued her education, earning her Registered Nursing degree. Barbara married the love of her life, Kirt J.E. Ludwig on August 31, 1963. She was a member of many clubs and organizations, loved reading and was an avid snow skier. She travelled the world, on six continents, over 50 countries and was in the planning stages for Antarctica. Barbara enjoyed life to the fullest, surrounding herself with family, friends and flowers. She will be truly missed.