Barbara Jean Jensen

November 8, 1950 – August 28, 2021

TUCSON, AZ — Barbara J. Jensen, age 70, born in Racine, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on August 28, 2021. Barbara was a graduate of Case High School and the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse. She enjoyed bowling, playing softball, fishing and attending Brewer games during her years in Wisconsin.

After retiring from teaching from the Unified School District at Gilmore Middle School, she eventually moved to Tucson, AZ enjoying the warmer weather, playing golf and Bingo. She remained a faithful lifelong fan of the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers.

She is survived by her sister, Karen Grant, sister-in-law Jodie Jensen, of Tucson, AZ, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Esther Jensen and brother, Robert (Bob) Jensen.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Tucson, AZ.