RACINE — Barbara Jean Haakenson, age 82, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022. Barbara was born in Racine on December 4, 1939, daughter of the late William and Clara (nee: Gewalt) Haakenson.

She was a proud graduate of Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1957”. Barbara was employed with the City of Racine for 37 years until her retirement in 1997. Proud of her Norwegian heritage, Barb belonged to the Sons of Norway. She also belonged to “The 39ers” Club, for people who were born in 1939. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, sewing, and quilting for missions.

She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her brother, William Haakenson; nieces, nephew; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas (Gale) Haakenson.

A Memorial Service and entombment Celebrating Barbara’s Life will be held Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 12:00 PM at West Lawn Memorial Park Chapel with Rev. Allison Johnson officiating. Memorials to Eco Justice Center or to River Bend Nature Center have been suggested by the family.

A very special thank you to the staff at Ridgewood Care Center for their loving and compassionate care.

