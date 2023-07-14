GREENFIELD -Barbara Jean (Fraser) Schultz passed away on July 9, 2023 at the age of 86. Born in Honey Creek, WI on January 20, 1937 to Wesley and Ruth (Aspinall) Fraser. Beloved wife of Norman L. Schultz, they celebrated 62 years of marriage in June 2023. Loving mother of Norman W. (Katherine) Schultz, Lynnell (Peter) Lowney, Lea Alexander (Pollyanne Mather) and Laurie (David) Kliemann; proud grandmother of Jessica (Jason) Silber, Melissa Grimm, Tiffany (Cory) Henningfield, Peter, Jr. and Philip Lowney, Noah and Adam Kliemann; great-grandmother to Kylie, Jonathan, Vincent, Nyah, and Elliot. Also survived by brother-in-law, Earl Squire, nieces, nephews and many friends.