April 28, 1948 - September 15, 2019
RACINE - Barbara Jean Christoffersen, 71, is pain free and soaring with the angels she dearly loved. She had looked forward to joining her departed loved ones. Barbara's soul left her body on Sunday, September 15, 2019.
A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 11 am with Colleen Vice officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Friday from 10 am until the time of service. Barbara's final resting place will be at West Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Wilson Funeral Home
You have free articles remaining.
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
262-634-3361
To send flowers to the family of Barbara Christoffersen, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.