Barbara Jean Christoffersen

April 28, 1948 - September 15, 2019

RACINE - Barbara Jean Christoffersen, 71, is pain free and soaring with the angels she dearly loved. She had looked forward to joining her departed loved ones. Barbara's soul left her body on Sunday, September 15, 2019.

A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 11 am with Colleen Vice officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Friday from 10 am until the time of service. Barbara's final resting place will be at West Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361

Events

Sep 20
Visitation
Friday, September 20, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
Wilson Funeral Home - Racine
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
Sep 20
Celebration of Life
Friday, September 20, 2019
11:00AM
Wilson Funeral Home - Racine
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
