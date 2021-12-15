July 23, 1958—December 12, 2021
UNION GROVE—Union Grove – Barbara Jean Bergles, 63, passed away suddenly at her residence on December 12, 2021. She was born on July 23, 1958, to parents, Leonard and Dorothy (nee Hartwell) Bryngelson in Racine.
Barbara was a 1976 graduate of Racine Park High School. She married the love of her life, Greg Anton Bergles on March 31, 1984. Barbara was an avid reader and loved spending time at the library. Barbara loved decorating for Halloween. She was very proud of her Fenton Glass Collection. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting, especially making blankets for the new babies in the family or making infinity scarves for her friends and relatives. Barbara had plenty of fun at casinos and going to lunch with her friends. Above all, her favorite moments were loving and caring for her grandkids, dogs and granddogs.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband, Greg Bergles; children: Ryan (Kelly Genke) Bergles and Stephanie (Alex Cortez) Bergles; grandchildren: Bryan Bergles, Natalia and Lexandro Cortez; siblings: Robert (Kathy) Bryngelson and Jeff (Trish) Bryngelson; and many other cousins, relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on December 16, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a funeral service at noon with Pastor Sue Leith officiating. Burial at West Lawn Memorial Park will immediately follow.
