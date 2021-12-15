Barbara Jean Bergles

Barbara was a 1976 graduate of Racine Park High School. She married the love of her life, Greg Anton Bergles on March 31, 1984. Barbara was an avid reader and loved spending time at the library. Barbara loved decorating for Halloween. She was very proud of her Fenton Glass Collection. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting, especially making blankets for the new babies in the family or making infinity scarves for her friends and relatives. Barbara had plenty of fun at casinos and going to lunch with her friends. Above all, her favorite moments were loving and caring for her grandkids, dogs and granddogs.