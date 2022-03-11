 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Barbara Jean Andersen

RACINE—Barbara Jean Andersen, 83, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Aurora Zilber Hospice Facility in Wauwatosa.

A Celebration of Barbara’s Life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 12:00 PM with Chaplain Terry Peterson officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Racine. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-6347-3361

