Barbara Jean Andersen

A Celebration of Barbara’s Life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 12:00 PM with Chaplain Terry Peterson officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Racine. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.