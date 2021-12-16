August 20, 1936—December 12, 2021

WATERFORD—Barbara Jean (Abramski) Fossum, found peace on December 12, 2021 at the age of 85.

Beloved wife of Richard Fossum, for eight years and former wife of the late Henry Abramski. Mother of Deborah (Mark) Rozumialski, Karen (Roger) Hanks and Michael Abramski. Further survived by six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.

Barbara was an employee of Peter Schwab for 27 years. She was an artist and loved to paint. Barbara will be remembered for being kind, her quiet ways and her giving spirit.

Visitation at St Clare Catholic Church, 7616 Fritz St. Wind Lake, on Friday, December 17, 10:30 AM to 11:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM.

Memorials appreciated in Barbara’s name to St. Clare Church.