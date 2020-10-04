Barbara J. Wallner

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, with Reverend Yamid Blanco officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass from 10:00 a.m. until 11 a.m. Masks are required and will be provided if needed. Please practice social distancing. The Mass will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, Barbara Wallner page, select services, select live stream. Memorials to the UW-Parkside Scholarship Fund or the Senior Companion Program have been suggested.