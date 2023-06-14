MOUNT PLEASANT—Barbara Jo (nee: Filippone) Vanderleest passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by the love of family on her 69th birthday, early Saturday morning, June 10, 2023, following a 6-week battle with cancer. A service celebrating Barbara’s life will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Racine Christian Reformed Church, 900 Illinois Street, with Pastor Anson Veenstra officiating. Visitation will be in Racine Christian Reformed Church on Saturday from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. Memorials to Racine Christian School, Racine Christian Reformed Church or to the American Cancer Society have been suggested.