Barbara J. Scherr "Toots" (Nee: Peszko)

July 9, 1942—January 28, 2019
RACINE—Barbara J. Scherr “Toots,” age 76, passed away Monday, January 28, 2019 at her residence.
She was born in Milwaukee, WI , July 9, 1942, daughter of the late Walter and Josephine Peszko.
On November 26, 1960 she was united in marriage to Thomas W. Scherr. Barbara was a longtime member of St. Rita Catholic Church. An excellent cook, her specialty was making delicious polish entrees. She also enjoyed arts and crafts and an occasional trip to the casino.
She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of fifty-eight years, Thomas; her son and daughter-in-law, Kurt (Christine) Scherr of Racine; her grandson, Gerard Scherr; sister, Patricia (Jerome) Jozwiak of Milwaukee, WI; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Mark Scherr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, February 1, 2019, 10:30 am at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Avenue, with Rev. Rich O’Leary OSA officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the church from 9:30 am until time of Mass at 10:30 am. Private interment will be held.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
