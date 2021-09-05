Barbara J. Odders

Aug. 15, 1929—Aug. 29, 2021

RACINE — Barbara Jean Odders, 92, passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at St. Monica’s Senior Citizens Home.

She was born in Racine on August 15, 1929 to the late Henry and Esther (nee Olsen) Bayer. Barbara was united in marriage to Charles Odders in Racine on March 20, 1948.

Surviving are her children: Stephan Odders of Las Vegas, NV, Christi (Ray Jackson) Gray of Tavares, FL, and Tim (Cynthia) Odders of Gilbert, AZ; six grandchildren: Erin Nolan, Trevor, Patrick, and Brent Odders, Carly Bentley and Julie Jules; eight great-grandchildren; brothers: Peter (Sue) Bayer and Tom Bayer; sister, Mary Scheel; sisters-in-law: Marion Placko and Jane Odders; and brother-in-law, George Ayers. She is further survived by nieces, nephews; other relatives; and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles on October 19, 2020; sisters, Patricia Bell and Priscilla Ayers.

Keeping with Barbara’s wishes, she will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

The family would like to give a special thank you to St. Monica’s and Hospice Alliance for the comforting care provided to our mother.