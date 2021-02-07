November 14, 1945—January 30, 2021

RACINE — Barbara J. Luxem, 75, passed away at Froedtert Medical Center in Milwaukee on Sunday, January 30, 2021. She was born in Racine on November 14, 1945 the daughter of the late Frank and Grace (nee: Christensen) Unger.

On January 5, 1963, she was united in marriage to Richard Paul Luxem, who preceded her in death on February 4, 2019. Barbara was an agent with Coldwell Banker Real Estate here in Racine. She was a member of Word of Faith Church. Barbara loved to travel and eat good food. She always said, “a little amount of good food was better than a large quantity of mediocre food.”

Surviving are her three children, Richard “Rick” Luxem Jr., Lisa Radwill, and Robert Luxem, all of Racine; 4 grandchildren, Brooke, Lane, Anthony, and Dylan; four and a half great-grandchildren, Aubree, Arianna, Jayden, and Addyson, and a little one soon to arrive; sister, Carol (Dennis) Stobbe, of Kansasville, and brother, Edward (Sandy) Unger, of Kenosha. Her nieces, nephews, other relatives also survive her. In addition to her parents and loving husband, Barbara was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Christman, and brother, Frank Unger Jr.

Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic a private service was held on February 5th with burial in West Lawn Memorial Park.