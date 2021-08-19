March 13, 1943—August 6, 2021

MOUNT PLEASANT—Barbara J. Heinert, 78, passed away at Froedtert South – Kenosha Campus on Monday, August 16, 2021.

Barbara was born in Columbus, NE on March 13, 1943, the daughter of the late Bruno John and Wilma (nee Lind) Lulow. She was baptized into the Christian faith at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus on April 11, 1943 and confirmed on April 14, 1958 also at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Her family moved to Clinton, MS where she graduated from Clinton High School. After high school, Barbara attended and received her nursing degree from the Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing in St. Louis, MO.

It was in St. Louis where she met Daniel Heinert who was studying to be a Lutheran pastor, and on September 7, 1964, Barbara married the soon to be Rev. Daniel Heinert. They moved to Racine in 1972 when Daniel accepted the call to serve as pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church. Barbara enjoyed her many years at Trinity, volunteering in many roles and various activities. She was an incredibly devoted person—in EVERYTHING she did. Most of all in her faith, which gives us all comfort now. But also in her service to the Lord, to her husband and family.

Barbara also worked part time as a registered nurse at St. Mary’s Medical Center (now Ascension) for 32 years, retiring in 1998.