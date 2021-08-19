March 13, 1943—August 6, 2021
MOUNT PLEASANT—Barbara J. Heinert, 78, passed away at Froedtert South – Kenosha Campus on Monday, August 16, 2021.
Barbara was born in Columbus, NE on March 13, 1943, the daughter of the late Bruno John and Wilma (nee Lind) Lulow. She was baptized into the Christian faith at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus on April 11, 1943 and confirmed on April 14, 1958 also at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Her family moved to Clinton, MS where she graduated from Clinton High School. After high school, Barbara attended and received her nursing degree from the Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing in St. Louis, MO.
It was in St. Louis where she met Daniel Heinert who was studying to be a Lutheran pastor, and on September 7, 1964, Barbara married the soon to be Rev. Daniel Heinert. They moved to Racine in 1972 when Daniel accepted the call to serve as pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church. Barbara enjoyed her many years at Trinity, volunteering in many roles and various activities. She was an incredibly devoted person—in EVERYTHING she did. Most of all in her faith, which gives us all comfort now. But also in her service to the Lord, to her husband and family.
Barbara also worked part time as a registered nurse at St. Mary’s Medical Center (now Ascension) for 32 years, retiring in 1998.
In addition to her husband, Rev Daniel Heinert, Barbara is survived by her sons, James (Julie) Heinert of Racine, Joel (Karen) Heinert of Pleasant Prairie and Jonathan (Sheetal) Heinert of Chicago; her grandchildren, Lorin, Reid, Ben, Quinn, Grace and Saajan; her sister-in-law, Cheryl Lulow of Vancouver, WA; brothers-in-law, Dick Henderson of Madison, MS, Jerry (Glendine) Heinert of Delmont, SD, Larry (Miriam) Heinert of Mendota Heights, MN; as well as many dear nieces, nephews and cousins. Barbara was also preceded in death by her sister, Sharyl Henderson; her twin brother, Bruce Lulow, her niece, Ann Henderson and nephew Richard (Rick) Lulow.
Family and friends are invited to meet at Trinity Lutheran Church (2065 Geneva Street) on Saturday, August 21, 2021, for a visitation from 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. Her funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Stephen Jennings officiating. A private interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park.
The Heinert family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Ascension All Saints, Froedtert South and Brookside Care Center for the loving and professional attention Barbara received while under their care..
