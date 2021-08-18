MOUNT PLEASANT—Barbara J. Heinert, 78, passed away at Froedtert South – Kenosha Campus on Monday, August 16, 2021.
Family and friends are invited to meet at Trinity Lutheran Church (2065 Geneva Street) on Saturday, August 21, 2021, for a visitation from 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. Her funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Stephen Jennings officiating. A private interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see Thursday’s paper and the funeral home website for a full obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403 262-552-9000
