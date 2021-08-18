 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barbara J. Heinert
0 Comments

Barbara J. Heinert

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Barbara J. Heinert

MOUNT PLEASANT—Barbara J. Heinert, 78, passed away at Froedtert South – Kenosha Campus on Monday, August 16, 2021.

Family and friends are invited to meet at Trinity Lutheran Church (2065 Geneva Street) on Saturday, August 21, 2021, for a visitation from 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. Her funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Stephen Jennings officiating. A private interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see Thursday’s paper and the funeral home website for a full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403 262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How social media is helping people decide what to buy

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News