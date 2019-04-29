Try 3 months for $3

September 17, 1949—April 24, 2019

RACINE—Barbara Jeanne Dylan (nee Hicks) is survived by her sons, Tim and Jon Hermes, mother Jeanne, brother Jim, sisters Carol, Anita, and Connie, and other family and friends. Preceded in death by her father, Frank. Private services will be held at a later date.

the life of: Barbara J. Dylan
