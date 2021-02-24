Barbara J. Brill

September 20, 1946 – February 19, 2021
RACINE – Barbara Jane (nee: Brietchaft) Brill, age 74, passed away peacefully at home Friday morning, February 19, 2021.
Barbara was born in Racine on September 20, 1946 to the late John and Louise (nee: Nitzke) Brietchaft. The Brietchaft family lived in the family home on Hwy C in Union Grove and she was a proud graduate of Union Grove High School. With a profound work ethic, Barb was employed in various depts. of St. Mary’s / All Saints Medical Center, retiring as an anesthesia tech after 30 years of devoted service.
On July 24, 2004 in St. Sebastian Catholic Church, Barb was united in marriage with the love of her life, James E. Brill. Barbara was extremely talented with all varieties of crafts, having had a small side business of selling her creations at craft fairs, not for the money but for personal satisfaction in doing what she loved.
Surviving are her loving husband, Jim Brill; daughters, Karen (Peter) Hellerud & Kim Miller; Jim’s son, Barry (Daniella Cerminara) Brill; grandchildren, Jeff (Jericka), Jared, Jason, Shana & Nathan (Kaitlin) Hellerud; Jacob, Michael & Joshua Miller; and Kayden Brill; great-grandson, Michael Hellerud; brother, John (Donna) Brietchaft; other dear relatives & friends – too numerous to mention all by name.
Services celebrating Barb’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 6:00 pm with Rev. William J. Dietzler officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 – 6:00 pm. Private interment will take place next to her mom & dad in West Lawn Memorial Park. In memory of Barb, offer a kind deed to someone in need.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
