Barbara J. Bielinski

One of six children, Barbara was born on July 25, 1952 to the late Harold and Mildred (nee: Kocsis) Rashleger. She was a 1970 graduate of JI Case High School. In April of 1989, she was united in marriage with Donald Bielinski, who passed away just a few months ago on March 14, 2021.

With a profound work ethic, Barbara was employed with Beatrice Cheese Co., Schlitz Brewery, Generac, National Can and by PPG, from where she retired. Barb was a season ticket holder for the Milwaukee Brewers, Green Bay Packer fan and often tried her luck with scratch-off lottery tickets. The nucleus of her entire family, Barb kept all of her loved ones close to her heart & enjoyed being together with all of them. They were her everything!