Barbara J. Bielinski

July 25, 1952 – Aug. 10, 2021
RACINE — Barbara Jean (nee: Rashleger) Bielinski, age 69, passed away peacefully at Froedtert South – Pleasant Prairie early Tuesday, August 10, 2021.
One of six children, Barbara was born on July 25, 1952 to the late Harold and Mildred (nee: Kocsis) Rashleger. She was a 1970 graduate of JI Case High School. In April of 1989, she was united in marriage with Donald Bielinski, who passed away just a few months ago on March 14, 2021.
With a profound work ethic, Barbara was employed with Beatrice Cheese Co., Schlitz Brewery, Generac, National Can and by PPG, from where she retired. Barb was a season ticket holder for the Milwaukee Brewers, Green Bay Packer fan and often tried her luck with scratch-off lottery tickets. The nucleus of her entire family, Barb kept all of her loved ones close to her heart & enjoyed being together with all of them. They were her everything!
Surviving are her sons: Kenny Johnson, Jason (Heather) Johnson and Jeffrey (Stacey Schmanski) Johnson; step-children: Jeff Bielinski and Lisa (Mike) Wridt; adored grandchildren: Katja, Scarlett, Jaden, Collin, Alexandria and Austin; brother, David (Theresa) Rashleger; sisters: Carol (Paul) Rashleger, Ceil Ann (Michael) Sheppard, Sharon (Glen) Toms and Frances (Mark) Francois; many special nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved grandson, Matthew Johnson; and sister-in-law, Rebecca Rashleger.
Services celebrating Barb’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 p.m.– 6:00 p.m. In memory of Barb, offer a kind deed to someone in need.
Special note of thanks to the wonderful staff at Froedtert South for the compassionate care and support given in Barb’s time of need. You truly care & it showed!
