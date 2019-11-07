Barbara J. Berres

Barbara graduated from South Milwaukee High, Class of 1961. Barbara was married to Elroy Norbeck from 1966 to 1976. On March 3, 1984 she was united in marriage to Robert W. Berres who preceded her in death February 12, 2011. Barbara was employed by Toledo Scale for 25 years, and retired in 2000. She was a member of Lutheran Chapel of the Cross where she was an active volunteer and member of the Altar Guild. She was also a member of the Racine Elks Lodge, serving as Exalted Ruler from 2007-2008. Later she was a member of the Waukesha Elks Lodge. She was also a member and past treasurer of Caledonia American Legion Post 494 Auxiliary. She volunteered at the Veterans Home in Union Grove and spent time raising money for the Dictionary Project in Racine to buy over 1000 dictionaries for third graders. Barbara enjoyed playing cards, golf, gardening, and loved to travel. She especially enjoyed her trips to Australia and New Zealand, Paris, and Rome. Her family treasured her honesty, tenacity, and her unfailing sense of humor. Above all, Barbara enjoyed the time she spent with her family and friends. She will be remembered as an original, and dearly, dearly missed.