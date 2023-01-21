May 4, 1935—Jan. 16, 2023

RACINE—Barbara Heinicka, 87, died Monday, January 16, 2023 at her residence under the care of hospice.

Born May 4, 1935, in Kenosha, Barb was the son of Kurt and Hilma (nee: Rademacher) Fritzsche. On June 20, 1959, she married Richard (Dick) Heinicka.

She was a 1952 graduate of Kenosha High School. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse and later in life ran a daycare business out of her home. She was a member of Atonement Lutheran Church in Racine until 1972, and for nearly fifty years an active and dedicated member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Largo, FL and particularly enjoyed working with the Gardening Angels team.

Barb is survived by her sons: Ronald of Pittsburgh, PA and Richard of Breckenridge, CO; stepbrother, Bruce Grohs of Sparta, GA; granddaughter, Emily of Pittsburgh, PA; three great-grandchildren; and her lifelong friend Delores Hubmann. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dick of 45 years and her brother, Frederick (Kurt) Fritzsche.

Burial will take place at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park in Kenosha.