Barbara F. Ebinal (nee: Hartl)

A Mass of Christion Burial will be celebrated Friday December 11, 2020, 11:00 AM at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave, with Rev. Michael Petersen officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation on Friday, from 10:00 until time of Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be provided to St. Rita Catholic Church. Please see the funeral home website for a complete obituary.