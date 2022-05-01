Aug. 14, 1925—April 13, 2022

Barbara Elizabeth Skovsted, age 96, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Ridgewood Care Center. She was born in Louisville, KY on August 14, 1925, the only child of Rich and Betty Richardson. The family moved to Racine in 1929. Barbara attended Howell, Mitchell and Washington Park High. After graduation, she did fashion and commercial modeling in Milwaukee for several years.

On December 14, 1946, she was united in marriage to Raymond O. Skovsted at Atonement Lutheran Church. Ray preceded her in death in 2002, shortly after their 55th wedding anniversary. Also preceding her in death were her parents, and her in-laws: George and Sophie Skovsted, Sis and Lou Nielsen, and Elsie and Louis Zilla and special friend, Ken Steger. During her marriage, Barbara enjoyed being a homemaker and community volunteer. She worked on many fundraisers. She had a Girl Scout troop for six years and was an active volunteer at St. Mary’s Hospital for 22 years. Barbara enjoyed golf for many years and treasured her bridge club friends. She was a former member of Meadowbrook Country Club, Racine Art Museum, the Woman’s Club, and the “Taco Belles.”

She is survived by two loving daughters and a wonderful son-in-law: Linda Skovsted of Franklin, WI, and Jean (Alex) Mandli Jr. of Racine. She was “Aunt Barb” to five loving nieces and their families: Nancy (Dan) Neider, Patty (Jay) Hammes, Tally (Mike) Roszkowski, Mary Sue (Bill) O’Connor, and Sue (Wayne) Pluchek, as well as many other relatives and dear friends. Barb’s daughters and nieces will miss her positive, cheerful, and fun companionship. She was a wonderful role model to all of us!

A Memorial get together for family and friends will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, 1:00 until 4:00 PM at Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Avenue. Donations in Barb’s name to the Healthcare Network, Racine Art Museum or your favorite charity would be appreciated.

A special thank you to Carina from Ascension Home Healthcare and Ridgewood Care Center staff for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

262-634-7888

Please send condolences to