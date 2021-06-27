Barbara E. Schmidt

Barb was a very gentle, easygoing person who always made others feel welcomed and happy to be around her. She consistently greeted people with a big smile and was respectful to a fault. While she is irreplaceable in her family’s lives, they will always be thankful that she raised her children not only to have good moral values, but also to have a strong work ethic and respect for others. More importantly, her children are thankful for the love she gave them every day of their lives. She set a high bar for them and guided them toward their goals.

Greeting Barb in her new life are her husband of over 50 years, Herman Schmidt; her mother and father Ken and Lillie Spear; her sister and brother-in-law Mary and Frank DiNovo; her brother and sister-in-law Warren and Beryl Spear; and her brother and sister-in-law Charles and Jeanne Spear.

Those of us who hope to see her again someday in the future include her sister and brother-in-law Gertrude and Bob Norton; her loving daughter Cecilia; sons: John (Linda) Schmidt, Kevin (Laura) Schmidt, Fred (Robin) Schmidt and Don (Barb) Schmidt. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.