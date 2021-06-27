February 11, 1921—February 11, 1921
CALEDONIA — The “Greatest Generation” lost a member when Barbara E. Schmidt, 100, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 17, 2021. Barbara Schmidt (nee: Spear) was born February 11, 1921, to Ken and Lillie Spear in Wyocena, Wisconsin. She spent most of her early life there and upon graduation from high school, she continued her education at UW-Madison. She married Herman Schmidt on December 15, 1941, making their home in Vancouver, Washington, during World War II. Later they moved to Adams, Wisconsin, before finally settling in Racine for the remainder of her life. Barb was employed in Racine at Oster Mfg., briefly at William Horlick High School, and most recently at Twin Disc Inc., retiring in 1986. She was a devoted employee who always went the extra mile to make sure work was done accurately and on time.
Barb enjoyed watching golf, especially when Tiger Woods was playing. She was an avid soccer fan, always looking for a match to watch on TV. She was a fan of Wisconsin sports teams, notably the Brewers, Bucks, Badgers and Packers. Most of all Barb enjoyed the activities of her children and grandchildren, attending countless baseball and basketball games, soccer matches and singing performances. She loved to work jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles and cryptograms. Barb found great pleasure in watching the game show channel and was a great competitor when it came to “Jeopardy” — often knowing answers that contestants did not.
Barb was a very gentle, easygoing person who always made others feel welcomed and happy to be around her. She consistently greeted people with a big smile and was respectful to a fault. While she is irreplaceable in her family’s lives, they will always be thankful that she raised her children not only to have good moral values, but also to have a strong work ethic and respect for others. More importantly, her children are thankful for the love she gave them every day of their lives. She set a high bar for them and guided them toward their goals.
Greeting Barb in her new life are her husband of over 50 years, Herman Schmidt; her mother and father Ken and Lillie Spear; her sister and brother-in-law Mary and Frank DiNovo; her brother and sister-in-law Warren and Beryl Spear; and her brother and sister-in-law Charles and Jeanne Spear.
Those of us who hope to see her again someday in the future include her sister and brother-in-law Gertrude and Bob Norton; her loving daughter Cecilia; sons: John (Linda) Schmidt, Kevin (Laura) Schmidt, Fred (Robin) Schmidt and Don (Barb) Schmidt. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
The last few weeks of Barb’s life were sometimes difficult for her family to watch, but they were all comforted by the care, respect, dignity, and consideration shown her by the staff of Home Harbor Assisted Living Facility, where she was one of the original residents. Her family would also like to express their heartfelt thanks to Kathy and Tammy of St. Croix Hospice. The care and respect they gave Barb as well as the compassion they have shown to her family is sincerely appreciated. They really are angels.
Mom, Grandma, “GG”, “Gma,” we love you dearly, and your memory will remain a blessing to all of us. Barbara E. Schmidt, 100 years, 4 months, 6 days on this earth, and forever in our hearts.
Per Barb’s wishes, private family services were held. In lieu of flowers, donations to Veterans Outreach would be appreciated.
