March 11, 1946—September 29, 2021

RACINE—Barbara E. Rondone, 75, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Ridgewood Care Center.

She was born on March 11, 1946 to Joseph and Lillian (nee Domanick) Rondone in Racine, WI.

Barbara was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School and attended U. W. Parkside.

She was a devout member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Barbara was employed with Home Instead Senior Care. She loved painting and making beaded necklaces and bracelets. Barbara had an infinity for horses, especially painting them.

Barbara is survived by brother, Michael J. Rondone; nieces and nephews, Todd and Matthew Rondone, Kailin (Ben) Bluemel and Raqchel Rondone; sister-in-law, Tangh Lee Rondone; and good friend, Bernie Hoft. She is further survived by great nieces, great nephews, other dear relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Lillian; and brother, Samuel Rondone.