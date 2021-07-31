Barbara E. (nee: McGrath) Grygera

Aug. 31, 1945—July 26, 2021

RACINE—Surrounded by her loving family, Barbara E. Grygera, age 75, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021. Barbara was born in Racine, August 31, 1945, daughter of the late John and Dorothy (nee Stindle) McGrath.

Barbara was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1963”. Furthering her education she graduated from St. Mary’s Nursing Program in Madison and was employed as an Registered Nurse for many years at the Lincoln Lutheran Home. Barbara was a longtime member of St. Lucy Catholic Church and member at Low Vision Group of Racine. She enjoyed weekly trips to lunch and the library with friends. More than anything, Barbara loved and cherished time spent with her family.

She will be dearly missed by her son and daughter-in-law, Timothy (Laura) Grygera; her grandchildren: Jordan (Lance) Berget, Noel Grygera, Quinn Liedtke; her brothers and sisters: Steven (Jeanine) McGrath, John (Nancy) McGrath, Thomas (Sandy) McGrath, William (Susan) McGrath, Patricia (Joseph) DiBiase; nieces, nephews, other relatives; and many dear friends.