Barbara E. Dellenbach

Nov. 11, 1937 - March 11, 2023

RACINE - Barbara E. Dellenbach (nee Langdon), age 85, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Oak Creek Place. She was born in Racine, November 11, 1937, daughter of the late George and Edna (nee Berg) Langdon.

On April 12, 1958, Barbara was united in marriage to Roger Dellenbach, who preceded her in death July 20, 2013. Barbara was a honorary member of the Okauchee Fishing Club, she also enjoyed hunting, crocheting and cooking. Above all it was time spent with her family that she cherished most.

She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her children: Roger Dellenbach, Patrice (Paul) Hauser, Dean (Sally) Dellenbach; grandchildren: Kyle (Sarah) Kleist, Jeremy Jopek; great-grandson, Sawyer Kleist; sisters: Dolores Chromasta, and Sandra Hamilton; nieces, nephews other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parent's and husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Douanne Dellenbach.

A Memorial Service celebrating Barbara's life will be held at the funeral home, 11:30 AM, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

A very special thank you to the staffs at Oak Creek Place and Brighton Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

