Barbara D. (Zimmerman) Semb
May 9, 1948 – January 23, 2020
Barbara D. Semb, age 71, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Marquardt Memorial Manor in Watertown, WI. Barbara was born in Antigo, WI on May 9, 1948, daughter of the late Chester and Eunice (nee: Kelly) Zimmerman.
On October 24, 1967, she was united in marriage to Darrell V. Semb. They were married for thirty-eight years before he preceded her in death on in 2005.
Barbara will be dearly missed by her daughter, Shelly Bethards; sons, Vernon (Karen) Semb, Brian (Jeanine) Semb, and Barry Semb; 11 grandchildren; brothers, Robert Zimmerman, James (Nancy) Zimmerman; other relatives and dear friends.
You have free articles remaining.
Private family services will be held with interment at Mound Cemetery.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.