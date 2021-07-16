CALEDONIA—Barbara D. Francour of Caledonia, passed away on July 8, 2021, age 63 years. Beloved wife of Brian. Also survived by other loving relatives and friends.

Visitation Saturday, July 17, from 9:00 – 11:00 AM at ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 6700 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek, WI, with Funeral Service at 11;00 AM. Please see Church and Chapel website at: www.churchandchapel.com for complete notice, or call (262) 827-0659.