June 22, 1935—June 7, 2023

Barbara Beth Karczewski, age 87 of Burlington, WI, passed away surrounded by her loving family on June 7, 2023 at Linden Grove, Mukwonago. Barbara was born in Kit Carson, CO on June 22, 1935 to the late Edward and Lucille (nee: Noble) Martin. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends!

She married Walter Karczewski on July 2, 1955. She worked as a homemaker, prepared taxes for H&R Block for many years and was an accountant/bookkeeper for Napa Auto Parts. Barbara loved the outdoors, and her favorite past-times were pulling weeds, doing puzzles, and playing Yahtzee. She was an active member in the Ross Wilcox, Post 79, American Legion Women’s Auxiliary.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter; son, Michael and sister, Virginia Williams.

She is survived by her children: Gary (Rita) Karczewski, Laurie (Paul) Hemstock, and Tina (Michael) Euteneier; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at St. Mary’s of the Assumption, Dover (23211 Church Rd., Kansasville, WI 53139). Friends and relatives may visit the family from 9:30-11:00 a.m. followed by a Mass. Burial will take place immediately after. A luncheon will be provided in the Parish Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to “The Walk To End Alzheimer’s”, Wisconsin Chapter at the following link: http://act.alz.org/goto/foxvalleyveterinary.

Funeral services provided by Integrity Funeral Services, 29134 Evergreen Dr., Waterford, WI 53185.

