Barbara “Barb/Bobbi” Lynn Kimball (nee: Bobo)
January 19, 1956—April 9, 2021
WATERFORD—Barbara “Barb/Bobbi” Lynn Kimball (nee: Bobo) age 65, of Waterford, went home to be with the Lord on April 9, 2021 at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center.
Barb was born on January 19, 1956 to the late Amil and Bernice (nee: Remlinger) Bobo at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington.
She graduated from Waterford Union High School in 1974.
On October 19, 1979, Barb married Jack A. Biermann. They resided in Rochester where the started their family. Barb married William D. Kimball on May 21, 1994. She worked many jobs throughout her life, and she really enjoyed working as a Patient Service Representative at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington, where she retired in 2020.
Barb enjoyed volunteering at the Rochester Public Library when her kids were young, as well as participating in the FFA Alumni while her kids were in FFA. She was an honorary member of the Rochester Volunteer Fire Company and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary for the RVFC. She especially enjoyed spending time with her kids, grandkids, and grand dogs as they meant everything to her. She will be forever missed by her family and friends.
Barb is survived by her husband William; children: Jack Biermann Jr., Jeff Biermann, Jessica (Kyle) RobersL; and stepdaughter, Michelle; grandchildren: Keith, Joseph, Kristen, Trent, Adam, Lexi; and step grandson Jaziah. She is also survived by brothers: David (Kathy) and Warren (Patty) Bobo; brother-in-law, Mike; sisters-in-law: Dawn, Mary Ann, Karen, and Kathy (Wayne); and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Barb is preceded in death by her parents Amil and Bernice; sister Suzanne Bird; brother Craig Bobo; niece Karla Bobo; nephew Mark Bobo; brothers-in-law: Jim and Wayne Kimball.
Visitation will be held on Thursday April 15, 2021 from 3:00-5:45 PM at Community United Methodist Church, 455 South Jefferson Street, Waterford, WI 53185. Services will begin at 6:00 PM in Church. Inurnment will take place at United Presbyterian Cemetery in Yorkville later. Funeral luncheon from 7:00 to 9:00 PM at Bruno’s Restaurant, 730 Cornerstone Crossing, Waterford, following services on Thursday evening.
In lieu of flowers, Barb’s family suggests memorials to Go Cheese Rescue Alliance as she had a great love for animals or the Alzheimer’s Association in honor of her mother.
Mealy Funeral Home
Waterford, Wisconsin
262-534-2233
