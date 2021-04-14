Barbara “Barb/Bobbi” Lynn Kimball (nee: Bobo)

January 19, 1956—April 9, 2021

WATERFORD—Barbara “Barb/Bobbi” Lynn Kimball (nee: Bobo) age 65, of Waterford, went home to be with the Lord on April 9, 2021 at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center.

Barb was born on January 19, 1956 to the late Amil and Bernice (nee: Remlinger) Bobo at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington.

She graduated from Waterford Union High School in 1974.

On October 19, 1979, Barb married Jack A. Biermann. They resided in Rochester where the started their family. Barb married William D. Kimball on May 21, 1994. She worked many jobs throughout her life, and she really enjoyed working as a Patient Service Representative at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington, where she retired in 2020.

Barb enjoyed volunteering at the Rochester Public Library when her kids were young, as well as participating in the FFA Alumni while her kids were in FFA. She was an honorary member of the Rochester Volunteer Fire Company and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary for the RVFC. She especially enjoyed spending time with her kids, grandkids, and grand dogs as they meant everything to her. She will be forever missed by her family and friends.