March 13, 1935—Aug. 28, 2023

BURLINGTON—Barbara B. White, 88, of Burlington, passed away Monday, August 28, 2023 at Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove.

Born in Burlington, WI on March 13, 1935, she was the daughter of Hugo and Lillian (nee Mikkonen) Fishman. Her early life was spent on the family farm four miles south of Burlington. She attended the Winkler one-room schoolhouse and graduated from Burlington High School, Class of 1952.

Barb worked as a Schoolteacher for Wheatland Center School and retired in 1995.

She loved animals, especially her best buddy “Bernadette Sue”, her black lab. You could always find them together, swimming, camping or just hanging out. She was an excellent cook and had many parties for family and friends on her patio with a big bonfire.

She loved to travel with her second husband, Jerry, in their motor home and has been to every state in the US. She collected t-shirts from all her travels. Her favorite passion was teaching and kept in touch with many of her former students. She also enjoyed playing the piano and accordion.

Barb is survived by her children: Jackie Smith, Jean (Jim) Schaal and Joan Willick; grandchildren: Jeremy (Erica) Leck, Heather (Kendall Emerson) Rich, Heidi (Michael Randall) Rich, Holly (Michael) Morgan, Shelby (Jake) Spaciel, David (Megan) Willick, Jenny Willick and Amanda Willick; great-grandchildren: Cooper, Jacque, Jacob, Kendall, Jackson, Kayla, Michael, Bodhi, Fern, Sawyer, Sloan, Willow, Charlotte and Liam; and great-great-grandson, Gabriel. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Jerry “Butch” Leck, Jr. and grandson, Steven Willick.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the animal shelter of your choice.

Funeral services for Barb will be held on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Visitation for Barb will held on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 from 4:30 PM until the time of service at the funeral home. A private burial will take place at Burlington Cemetery at a later date.

