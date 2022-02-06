Aug. 27, 1939 – Jan. 29, 2022

RACINE - Barbara Anne Paap passed away at Ascension – All Saints, Racine on January 29, 2022, due to diabetic complications.

Barbara was born in Long Beach, CA on August 27, 1939, to the late Frederick and Antoinette (nee Till) Reitter. She was united in marriage to Richard "Dick" H. Paap on June 6, 1970, in Racine. Barbara was a house wife most of her life. Above all, her faith in God, was most important to her.

Barbara will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Cheryl (Frank) Angelini; grandson, Luca Angelini; nephews and one niece: Matt (Teri) Olsen, James (Kathryn) Winters, John Winters, and Judy (Glenn) Schueffner; great nephews: Kevin Winters, Gregg Schueffner, and Jay (Jill) Winters; great-great nephew and niece: Logan and Liberty Schueffner; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; and sister, Ruth (Wally) Olsen.

Cremation has taken place and private services had been held. No further services will occur at this time, but a memorial open house will be planned in the future.

A special thanks to all that helped Barbara over the years - there are many of you, especially: Glenn, Judy, and Gregg Schueffner, Kadee Paap, Jeff and Kathy Vogt, and Roger Paap.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave.

Racine, WI 53405

(262) 634-3361