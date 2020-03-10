Barbara Ann Zarzecki

July 31, 1936 – March 2, 2020

RACINE – Barbara Ann (nee: Spinski) Zarzecki, age 83, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, the date of her wedding anniversary, at Ascension Living Lakeshore at Siena.

Barbara was born in Racine on July 31, 1936 to the late Bernard and Mildred (nee: Tyler) Spinski. She attended St. Joseph Grade School and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School. On March 2, 1957 at St. Edward Catholic Church, she was united in marriage with Thomas E. Zarzecki, Sr, who preceeded her in death in 2004. Barb was employed at Young Radiator before having children. Barb was a homemaker for many years and was later employed as a transcriber for the Racine Police Department.

With profound faith, Barb was a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church. Barb loved her family and was very generous to them. Among her interests, she enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting and crafting. Above all, Barb was happiest being at home in the surroundings of her family and loved her feline companion, Billy.