Barbara Ann Martell
Barbara Ann Martell

Barbara Ann Martell

July 18, 1941—December 30, 2019

RACINE—Barbara Ann Martell, 78, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, at her residence.

A celebration of Barbara’s life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 12 PM. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery on Hwy 32. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361

Service information

Jan 7
Visitation
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
10:00AM-12:00PM
Wilson Funeral Home - Racine
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
Jan 7
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
12:00PM
Wilson Funeral Home - Racine
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
