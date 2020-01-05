Barbara Ann Martell

Barbara was born in Racine to the late Rudolph and Cecelia (nee: Eichsteadt) Prott on July 18, 1941. She was united in marriage to Daniel E. Martell on May 28, 1969, in Racine. They were married for 42 years until Daniel’s passing in September of 2011.

Barbara babysat and took care of many children over the years. She had a hand in raising many of her nieces and nephews as well as other children. Barbara had a loving and caring personality. She had a big heart. Barbara loved to cook, especially for her children and grandchildren. Her favorite TV shows were Little House on the Prairie and The Waltons. Above all, Barbara loved her family and she will be deeply missed.