Barbara Ann Kumbier (Beyer)

Barb was born in Appleton, Wisconsin and graduated from Appleton High School. She married the love of her life John (who preceded her in death) in 1957. Together for 55 years, they cofounded Circle Incorporated in 1977, focusing their energy and skills on family, outreach, and service in order to make others’ lives a little bit better. Barb was a resident of Burlington for forty-nine years and wintered in Naples, Florida for twenty-five. She was an active member of Cross Lutheran Church, serving on numerous committees, teaching Sunday School, singing in the choir, and was a devout member of the Tuesday Gospel Gatherings Women’s Circle. Barb was an associate member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Naples, Florida. She held memberships with the Lioness Club, Eastern Star, Danish Sisterhood, Burlington Garden Club, Burlington High School Band Boosters, Vintage Chicks, and so many more! As a master gardener, Barb loved to create beautiful gardens and willingly shared her wisdom with many. She and John traveled throughout the United States and Europe with friends and family but always loved Wisconsin best. Music played a major role in Barb’s life, from playing the piano to performing in various church and civic vocal ensembles, bell choirs and barbershop groups. She was an avid reader and instilled a love of books, gaining new knowledge, and reading in her children. Barb’s grandchildren brought her great joy and she was passionate about spending time with each of them.