Barbara Ann Kumbier (Beyer), 86, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend died peacefully on October 8th after a lengthy battle with Parkinsons disease. She lived her 86 years to the fullest.
Barb was born in Appleton, Wisconsin and graduated from Appleton High School. She married the love of her life John (who preceded her in death) in 1957. Together for 55 years, they cofounded Circle Incorporated in 1977, focusing their energy and skills on family, outreach, and service in order to make others’ lives a little bit better. Barb was a resident of Burlington for forty-nine years and wintered in Naples, Florida for twenty-five. She was an active member of Cross Lutheran Church, serving on numerous committees, teaching Sunday School, singing in the choir, and was a devout member of the Tuesday Gospel Gatherings Women’s Circle. Barb was an associate member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Naples, Florida. She held memberships with the Lioness Club, Eastern Star, Danish Sisterhood, Burlington Garden Club, Burlington High School Band Boosters, Vintage Chicks, and so many more! As a master gardener, Barb loved to create beautiful gardens and willingly shared her wisdom with many. She and John traveled throughout the United States and Europe with friends and family but always loved Wisconsin best. Music played a major role in Barb’s life, from playing the piano to performing in various church and civic vocal ensembles, bell choirs and barbershop groups. She was an avid reader and instilled a love of books, gaining new knowledge, and reading in her children. Barb’s grandchildren brought her great joy and she was passionate about spending time with each of them.
One of many lasting legacies of Barb is her devotion to being a student of God’s Word: reading scripture multiple times a day, holding daily study devotional sessions around her kitchen table, and participating in studies via Zoom until her last days of life. Barb strived daily to let her light shine.
Barb is survived by her son, Timothy (Margaret) Kumbier; daughters: Beth (Robert) Barkhau, and Amy (Nicholas) Findlay; grandchildren: Zachary (Kaila) Kumbier, Michael Kumbier, Philip Barkhau, Evan (Kirsten Thomas) Barkhau, Mia Findlay, Ryley Findlay; and great-grandson, Tripp Kumbier. She is also survived by her sister, Ruth Bergman; sister-in-law, Janet Nicolai; and numerous nieces and nephews and many close friends. She was preceded in death by her spouse, John, her parents, Alfred and Ione Beyer and her brother, Roger Beyer.
The family acknowledges their thanksgiving for Barb’s special friend and assistant Patti Rozeski and all the caregivers associated with Holding Hands Homecare, along with and Aurora Hospice who provided kind, compassionate care.
Visitation and a memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 3 at Cross Lutheran in Burlington: with visitation from 9 a.m. until the start of the service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given in Barb’s name to the Barbara Ann Kumbier Endowed Scholarship at Carthage College, Advancement Office, Kenosha Wisconsin or to Cross Lutheran Church, Burlington, Wisconsin.
