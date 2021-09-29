Barbara Ann Kauers (nee: Lofton)

RACINE—Barbara Ann Kauers passed away on September 27, 2021. Barb will be remembered fondly by her family and many friends as someone who was always there to listen and to provide encouragement. She loved making great meals for any occasion and was always willing to share her recipes, though one always wondered what she’d left out that made her dish more flavorful than theirs. She most enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was a fabulous host to all who visited their home over the years. Her witty sense of humor was unique in every way and easily brought laughter to the lives of those who knew her in all seasons of her life.