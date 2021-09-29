Barbara Ann Kauers (nee: Lofton)

July 31, 1947-Sept. 27, 2021
RACINE—Barbara Ann Kauers passed away on September 27, 2021. Barb will be remembered fondly by her family and many friends as someone who was always there to listen and to provide encouragement. She loved making great meals for any occasion and was always willing to share her recipes, though one always wondered what she’d left out that made her dish more flavorful than theirs. She most enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was a fabulous host to all who visited their home over the years. Her witty sense of humor was unique in every way and easily brought laughter to the lives of those who knew her in all seasons of her life.
Barbara was born in Racine, WI on July 31, 1947, to John and Florence (nee Hogan) Lofton. Barb graduated from Washington Park High School in 1965. On February 20, 1971, Barb was united in marriage to Jarad D. Kauers at St John’s Lutheran Church. They would go on to celebrate 50 years together raising three daughters and enjoying seven grandchildren. Through storms of life and mountain-top moments, hand in hand they traversed these years together.
Following high school, Barb worked as a Secretary at S.C. Johnson Wax. Eventually, she continued her profession both at Sienna Center and Lakeshore Manor where she formed many wonderful and lasting friendships with her co-workers. Her work ethic, attention to detail, and giftedness of words showed forth in all she did.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband, Jarad; daughters: Janine (Troy) Carls of Union Grove, Vicki (Will) Irons of FL, Jessica (Thomas) Gehrand of Union Grove; seven grandchildren: Cassidy, Zachary, Maggie, Benjamin, Brandon, Harley, and William; siblings: John (Susan) Lofton, William Lofton, Sharon Nelson, Patrick (Kathy) Lofton; in-laws, Myron and Christine Kauers, Barb Borland; nieces, nephews; other relatives; and dear friends.
Visitation will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Grace Church, 3626 Hwy. 31, 9:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Ryan Boyer officiating. Private entombment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission or your favorite charity can be made in Barbara’s name.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Barb’s husband, Jarad, who cared for her with excellence, dedication, and love over the past ten years. We are also grateful to the staff at Timbers Oaks in Union Grove and Seasons Hospice who provided additional care for her over the past three months.
