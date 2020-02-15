RACINE – Barbara Ann Hansen, 86, passed away on February 10, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Healthcare.
A Celebration of Barbara’s Life will be held at Wilson Funeral Home on Monday evening, February 17, 2020 at 7:00 PM. Visitation will begin at 5:30 PM.
Please see the full obituary in Sunday’s newspaper.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
262-634-3361
Service information
Feb 17
Celebration of Life - Visitation
Monday, February 17, 2020
5:30PM-7:00PM
Wilson Funeral Home - Racine
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
Feb 17
Celebration of Life
Monday, February 17, 2020
7:00PM-8:00PM
Wilson Funeral Home - Racine
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
