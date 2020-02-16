Barbara Ann Hansen (nee Babcock)

Barb was born in Racine, Wisconsin, on December 10, 1933, to Charles and Zola Babcock, the youngest of five children. She was raised in Cedar Lake, Indiana, returning to Racine when she was 18 years old. She worked for Hartman Luggage Company and Rainfair. In May of 1958, she married Henry “Hank” Hansen. For many years, she was a stay at home mom, caring for their sons: Steve and Jon. She later returned to work at Dremel Manufacturing for many years. Henry and Barb enjoyed their family, the outdoors, and camping in northern Wisconsin. Henry preceded her in death in 1993.