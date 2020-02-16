Barbara Ann Hansen (nee Babcock)

December 10, 1933—February 10, 2020
RACINE—Barbara Ann Hansen, 86, passed away after a long illness on Monday, February 10, 2020.
Barb was born in Racine, Wisconsin, on December 10, 1933, to Charles and Zola Babcock, the youngest of five children. She was raised in Cedar Lake, Indiana, returning to Racine when she was 18 years old. She worked for Hartman Luggage Company and Rainfair. In May of 1958, she married Henry “Hank” Hansen. For many years, she was a stay at home mom, caring for their sons: Steve and Jon. She later returned to work at Dremel Manufacturing for many years. Henry and Barb enjoyed their family, the outdoors, and camping in northern Wisconsin. Henry preceded her in death in 1993.
Barbara’s proudest moment was when she passed her driver’s test at age 57. With her newfound freedom, she enjoyed visiting rummage sales every weekend with her best friend and neighbor, Barbara Christofferson. Barb also enjoyed sewing doll clothes, towels, and quilts for her grandchildren and Toys for Tots. She baked delicious pies and cakes from scratch and hosted many family meals in her kitchen.
Barbara and her sister, Shirley, enjoyed trips to Haines City, Florida, to visit their sister, Marge. Barbara also made many trips to Sabula, Iowa, to spend time with her cousins and to visit her father’s grave.
Barb’s best times were spent gardening in her backyard, creating new arrangements in her flower beds with her rummage sale finds. Barbara’s beloved cats: Patches and Mickey, were her constant companions in her later years.
Barb is survived by her sister, Shirley Ball of Indiana; sons: Steve (LuAnn) Hansen and Jon (Julie) Hansen; grandchildren: Christopher (Maria) Hansen, Amanda (Mike) Gruenwald, Nicholas (Anna Marie) Hansen, and Carissa Hansen; and great-granddaughter, Thea Rose Hansen. Along with her husband and her parents, Barb is preceded in death by her brothers and sisters-in-law: Wayne (Charlene) and William (Ann); sister, Marge (Kenny) Patton; brother-in-law, Carl Ball; and her dearest friend, Barb Christofferson.
The family extends its deep appreciation to the nurses and doctors at Ascension All Saints Hospital and emergency room for their compassion and care during Barb’s numerous visits; the staff at Villa at Lincoln Park; the Meals on Wheels team; and Society’s Assets – in particular, Artis, for her love and compassion in caring for Barb when she was still in her home.
Visitation will be Monday, February 17, 2020, from 5:30 PM until 7:00 PM at the Wilson Funeral Home with a memorial service immediately following at 7:00 PM. Private inurnment at Graceland Cemetery will be held on a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
