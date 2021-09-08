Barbara A. Light

Nov. 17, 1932—Sept. 2, 2021

RACINE- Barbara A (nee: Jensen) Light, 88, passed away at her residence on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

She was born on November 17, 1932 to the late Elmer and Barbara Jensen. Barbara was united in marriage in Racine to LeRoy Light on June 7, 1951. She was a graduate of William Horlick High School. Barbara retired from Surgitek after working there for many years.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, knitting, crocheting and the company of her dog, Beau.

Barbara is survived by daughter, Kathie (John) Oliva; son, David Light; nieces, Nancy and Luanne; god-daughter, Kristen. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Barbara was preceded in death by husband, LeRoy on June 29, 1995; sister, Mildred (Evan) Beck; nephew, Ron Beck; niece, Judy Lunsford.

Funeral services for Barbara will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Barbara will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park next to her husband in a private ceremony.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME