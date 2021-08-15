 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barbara A. Christiansen
0 Comments

Barbara A. Christiansen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Barbara A. Christiansen

November 30, 1944—August 11, 2021

YORKVILLE — Barbara A. Christiansen, age 76, passed away peacefully at her residence on August 11, 2021.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at North Cape Lutheran Church, 2644 Raynor Avenue, Franksville, WI 53126 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Brad Brown. Interment will immediately follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see funeral home website for the full obituary.

Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com.

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas & Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Ave.

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you shouldn't wrap your leftovers in foil

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News