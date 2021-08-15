November 30, 1944—August 11, 2021
YORKVILLE — Barbara A. Christiansen, age 76, passed away peacefully at her residence on August 11, 2021.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at North Cape Lutheran Church, 2644 Raynor Avenue, Franksville, WI 53126 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Brad Brown. Interment will immediately follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see funeral home website for the full obituary.
