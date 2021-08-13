November 30, 1944—August 11, 2021

YORKVILLE—Barbara A. Christiansen, age 76, passed away peacefully at her residence on August 11, 2021. She was born on November 30, 1944, in Chicago, IL to parents Nobert and Betty (nee. Van Houtegan) Christman. Shortly after, the family moved to Racine, where Barbara spent most of her childhood. She graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1962. On September 21, 1963, she married the love of her life, Arnold Christiansen, Jr. and were married for 57 years.

Following their marriage, she went onto to pursue her nursing degrees. Barbara started as an LPN, before graduating from Gateway Technical College with an associate degree as a Registered Nurse. She then went onto to attain her bachelor’s degree from Alverno College and master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee.

Barbara worked for many places and people during her career as nurse. She began at Kenosha Memorial Hospital in the Palmer Wing, followed by St. Mary’s Hospital in Racine. Barbara had the honor of working as a Private Duty Nurse for Mrs. Johnson, of S.C. Johnson’s. She worked as a traveling nurse for Kenosha County and the Southern Wisconsin Center. Barbara completed her long career as a nurse at the Southern Oaks Girls’ School, retiring in 2011.