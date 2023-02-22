Bambi L. (Nee: Maison) Kraus

April 23, 1961 - Feb. 9, 2023

RACINE - Bambi L. (Nee: Maison) Kraus, 61, of Racine, passed away at her home with her family by her side on Thursday, February 9, 2023, after her short battle with cancer.

Bambi was born on April 23, 1961, the daughter of Robert and Bonnie (Nee: Kout) Maison. She was employed as a Shipping and Receiving manager. Bambi had a special love for dogs. In her free time, she loved to watch the Green Bay Packers, as well as playing cribbage and attending Classic Car shows. Bambi loved to have big cook-out gatherings with family and friends.

She was loved dearly and will be deeply missed by her sons: Brian (Gillian Jacek) and Kevin Kraus; two sisters: Brenda (Tom Gerber), Becky Schanstine; mother-in-law, Javelle Hinze; two sisters-in-law: Lori Jastrow and Cheryl (Martin Meissner) Kraus; as well as nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Bambi was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Kraus, who passed away on May 23, 2022; her parents, Robert and Bonnie Maison; and one brother-in-law, Michael Jastrow.

A celebration of Bambi's life will be held Friday, February 24, 2023, at 11:00 AM in Strouf Funeral Home in Racine. The family will receive guests in the funeral home on Friday, February 24, 2023, from 10:00 AM until the start of service. Burial will be private for family per Bambi's wishes.