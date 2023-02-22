Bambi L. Kraus

Apr. 23, 1961 - Feb. 9, 2023

RACINE - Bambi L. Kraus, 61, of Racine, passed away at her home, surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Bambi was born in Racine on April 23, 1961, the daughter of Robert and Bonnie (Nee: Kout) Maison. On June 1, 1985 she married Wayne Kraus. Wayne and Bonnie had two sons, Brian Kraus and Kevin Kraus. Bambi loved spending time with her family, especially game nights when they played bingo and board games.

She will be deeply missed by her sons: Brian and Kevin, along with her two sisters: Brenda (Tom) Gerber and Becky Schanstine and mother-in-law, Javelle Hinze. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne, her parents and brother-in-law, Mick.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Strouf Funeral Home at 12:00 p.m. The family will receive guests at the funeral home on Friday, February 24, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private for the family per Bambi's wishes.