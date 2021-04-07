B. Jean Smith (nee: Gilbertson)

KENOSHA/FORMERLY OF RACINE—With her family by her side, B. Jean Smith, age 84 passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday morning, April 5, 2021. Jean was born in Decherd, TN on September 1, 1936, daughter of the late Sheridan and Cathryn (nee Payne) Gilbertson.

On November 23, 1957, Jean was united in marriage to the love of her life, Howard J. Smith. They shared fifty-two wonderful years together and raised three children before Howard preceded her in death in 2009. Jean served many clients as a hair stylist throughout Racine and Sturtevant for many years and at one time owned her own shop Lake Park Beauty Salon. She will be remembered fondly for her love of Elvis, bingo, and testing her luck at the casinos, but most of all her great love and devotion for her family.

Jean will be dearly missed by her children, Vickie (Dave) Fox, David (Wendy) Smith and Shari Smith; grandchildren, Matthew, Kevin, Christopher (Lindsay), Andrew, Alexis (Rich), Adam (Rachel), Melissa (Mike), Monica (John), Marcus (Carlee); 14 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Jean was also preceded in death by her twin sister, Jane Schmidt and brothers, Bill and Richard Gilbertson.