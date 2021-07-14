Avis I. Luchsinger

Born in Warren Marshall County, Minnesota on June 20, 1937, she was the daughter of Carl and Iola (nee Nicholis) Larson. Avis worked for Nestle for 27 years and retired on January 10, 2003. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and loved to travel all over the world. She especially enjoyed her trips to Las Vegas with Joyce. She also loved trips to the theater, particularly The Fireside. She enjoyed gardening and working around her home and always looked forward to going out to lunch with the “Nestle Girls”.