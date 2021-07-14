1937—2021
Avis I. Luchsinger, 84, of Burlington, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 11, 2021.
Born in Warren Marshall County, Minnesota on June 20, 1937, she was the daughter of Carl and Iola (nee Nicholis) Larson. Avis worked for Nestle for 27 years and retired on January 10, 2003. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and loved to travel all over the world. She especially enjoyed her trips to Las Vegas with Joyce. She also loved trips to the theater, particularly The Fireside. She enjoyed gardening and working around her home and always looked forward to going out to lunch with the “Nestle Girls”.
Avis is survived by her daughter, Michelle Olson, along with many nieces, nephews other relatives and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and a beloved daughter, Melanie Olson.
The family would like to thank Golden Years Nursing Home, especially nurses Jodi and Vicki and Dr. Hobbs, for their care and compassion during this time.
Per Avis’ wishes, no services will be held.
