Averion Brionne Thomas Jr. & Avronne Brian Thomas
The Thomas twin brothers were called Home as Heaven’s newest angels on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. The Homegoing Service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, January 8th at 11:00 a.m. with Bishop L.L. Kirby officiating. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd., Mount Pleasant

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

